Young male found shot on Surrey Street in Lafayette

Published: Updated:
(KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) We are following breaking news out of North Lafayette where a man in his early 20’s was found shot near the intersection of Surrey Street and Louisiana Avenue.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff says investigators are currently at the scene.

According to Ratcliff, the victim has been transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identiifed, according to Ratcliff and so far no eyewitnesses have come forward with any information.

 

