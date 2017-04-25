13 UL Lafayette students surrender to authorities following accusations of theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette Police say 13 Louisiana-Lafayette students conspired to enter a dormroom in Huger Hall, earlier this month, and take the personal belongings of one of its occupants.
Public Information Office Billy Abrams says the students allegedly entered room 448 and took several items totaling $2400.
According to Abrams, during the course of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained and the thirteen students were identified.
Abrams said after consultating with the District Attorney’s office, arrest warrants were obtained and the following students were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft:
Matthew Aaron Barnes
Joseph J. Dillon
Robert G. Handy-Hunt
Denarius D. Howard
Jarvis D. Jefferies
Ladarrius Tyquan Kidd
Terik Miller
Damarren Cordaier Mitchell
Trey Paul Ragas
Simeon G. Thomas
Levarious Varnado
Daquin J. Withrow
Jordan E. Wright
Abrams said all 13 students surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
The stolen items have been recovered, Abrams said.