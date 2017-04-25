13 UL Lafayette students surrender to authorities following accusations of theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette Police say 13 Louisiana-Lafayette students conspired to enter a dormroom in Huger Hall, earlier this month, and take the personal belongings of one of its occupants.

Public Information Office Billy Abrams says the students allegedly entered room 448 and took several items totaling $2400.

According to Abrams, during the course of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained and the thirteen students were identified.

Abrams said after consultating with the District Attorney’s office, arrest warrants were obtained and the following students were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft:

Matthew Aaron Barnes

Joseph J. Dillon

Robert G. Handy-Hunt

Denarius D. Howard

Jarvis D. Jefferies

Ladarrius Tyquan Kidd

Terik Miller

Damarren Cordaier Mitchell

Trey Paul Ragas

Simeon G. Thomas

Levarious Varnado

Daquin J. Withrow

Jordan E. Wright

Abrams said all 13 students surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and have been charged with criminal conspiracy.

The stolen items have been recovered, Abrams said.