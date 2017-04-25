Adrian Peterson says he’s ‘excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,’ according to reporter’s tweet

The New Orleans Saints and former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson have reached a deal, according to a tweet from an ESPN reporter.

Josina Anderson with ESPN tweeted just before 5 a.m. that Peterson gave her a statement that he is now a member of the Black and Gold.

RB Adrian Peterson's statement to me on the #Saints: “I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints. I’m (cont) https://t.co/ti4UlXxPMF — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

The 11-year pro out of Oklahoma played in only three games last season for the Vikings due to a knee injury.

Peterson has totaled 2,418 carries, 11,747 yards and a 4.9 yards per carry average in his 10 seasons with Minnesota.

The running back did play 16 games in 2015, carrying the ball 327 times for 1,485 yards.

The Saints had been looking for depth at running back, after the departure of Tim Hightower, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

In an interesting side note, New Orleans travels to Minnesota in the first week of the season. The game will air on Monday Night Football.

Look for more details throughout the day on this developing story.