Breaux Bridge man dies in workshop fire

Breaux Bridge, La. (KLFY) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it continues to examine the circumstances surrounding a structure fire that left a Breaux Bridge man dead over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon investigators were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge after fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

Fire Chief Deputy Brant Thompson says after entering the structure, which he described as a large, wood-framed metal workshop, firefighters found the body of 57-year-old Richard Ducote inside.

Thompson said an autopsy has been completed and reveals that Ducote died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators learned that Ducote had apparently been trapped inside the structure by the fire, which had blocked the only avenue of escape.

An attempt by the victim’s son to enter the shop was unsuccessful due to flames and heavy smoke.

The structure, which suffered complete collapse, was destroyed by the fire.

While an official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, investigators established that the fire originated in an area of the structure near the location where Ducote’s body was discovered.