LPD investigating 3 shootings in less than 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating three shootings that took place in less than 24 hours.

Around 6:30 Monday night, police responded to the 600 block of Surrey Street after a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an African-American male, said to be 22-years-old, who was shot several times.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition.

There are currently no suspects and no witnesses have come forward.

Then, this morning there was a fatal shooting on East Pinhook, less than three hours later, another shooting in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene there, they found a 27-year-old African-American victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officials do not believe any of these shootings are related.