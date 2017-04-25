Man found shot to death behind auto rental business; company issues statement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are investigating a homicide this afternoon after a man was found shot and killed behind the Auto Rental Etc on Pinhook Road.

News Tens Dalfred Jones joins us live with our top story.

We’re at the intersection of E Pinhook Road and Guidry Street where at around 9:30 Tuesday morning, Lafayette police responded to a shooting behind this auto rental business in the background.

It was a very active scene Tuesday morning as detectives gathered evidence, and K9 officers canvassed the area in hopes of getting a trail on the suspect.

“Were following up on some leads and we should be able to have a resolution to this today. It’s very early in the investigation. We’re trying to figure out what happened, what transpired, get a suspect and move from there.”

Residents gathered around the scene and others broke down in tears as the news spread. One woman says because of the violence in the community, she fears for the safety of her family.

“It just really makes me scared to go about my daily life. I have a son and a daughter, and we pretty much just stay inside because there’s just too much going on.”

With the suspect still at large, police are speaking to witnesses, trying to gather as many details as they can.

“We don’t like to let these thing fester and sit. When we get the right cooperation, which we have so far, we’re able to move very fast. Once we verify information, we can start getting that information out.”