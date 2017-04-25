Man injured in shooting on Sherwood Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say one man has been shot in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooting happened around 12:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said investigators do not believe this shooting is related to the fatal shooting that happened earlier this morning on Pinhook Road.

The shooting is currently under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.