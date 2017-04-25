Man wanted for allegedly stabbing 2 men at a work site in Maurice, La.

Published: Updated:
Deangelo Breaux (maurice PD)

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing two other men at a work site earlier Tuesday in the Maurice area.

Police say Deangelo Breaux was involved in an altercation with the two victims when the stabbing occurred.

One of the victims sustained severe injuries and the other sustained moderate injuries, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Breaux’s arrest on charges of 2 counts of attempted second degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Maurice Police Department at 337-893-2540.

 

 

