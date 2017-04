LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have identified the victim in this morning’s fatal shooting as Ray Cudges, 42, of Duson.

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of E. Pinhook Road around 9:30 a.m.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Lafayette Police are investigating the case as a homicide and could not provide any further details.

The case remains under investigation.

Related Coverage