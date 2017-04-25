Report: Adrian Peterson Signs Deal With New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS Sports) – According to reports, Adrian Peterson is leaving the Minnesota Vikings organization and heading south to play with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL.com is reporting that the seven-time Pro Bowl running back has signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $7 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

Adrian Peterson confirms the deal finalized yesterday. He'll be a member of the #Saints https://t.co/7v8fmjpTIH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

“I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.”

"He decided that he wanted to sign right now."@AdrianPeterson couldn't wait to be a Saint. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/xNF0TIIk6P — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2017