Report: Adrian Peterson Signs Deal With New Orleans Saints

CBS Sports Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Joe Bielawa / CC BY 2.0 )

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS Sports) – According to reports, Adrian Peterson is leaving the Minnesota Vikings organization and heading south to play with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL.com is reporting that the seven-time Pro Bowl running back has signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $7 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

“I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s