Residents react to possible state death penalty ban

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s a controversial subject nationwide. And if passed, Louisiana would be the first Southern state to eliminate the death penalty, leaving residents with mixed opinions.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Jeremy Henry said, Lafayette resident.

“It’s an uncomfortable feeling. It’s just not right,” Breonca Angelle said, Lafayette resident.

Louisiana state lawmakers have a big decision in front of them, whether or not to eliminate the death penalty.

In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, a senate judicial committee decided to put the measure on the senate floor.

Thirty-one states currently allow the death penalty.

“A civilized society would not produce the death penalty because death row inmates are in there mostly for life anyways, so might as well give them life,” Chris Hall said, Lafayette resident.

“I think there may be some people that would want to keep it because they know of someone who was killed,” Henry said.

Critics of the bill say they worry the 74 Louisiana inmates currently on death row would have the possibility of parole if the death penalty was eliminated.

The bill proposes those convicted of capital crimes be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Only one person has been put to death in Louisiana since 2002.

“Somebody has to be the first to do it so why not Louisiana. If we get rid of the death penalty we can show we are a progressive state and that we are moving forward into the 21st century,” Hall said.

“I would kind of wonder why we’re the only ones. Is it really serious that it should be implanted? Or I’m kind of thinking are we doing something wrong? It would kind of leave that question,” Henry said.

The bill heads to the Senate on Wednesday.

If passed, this bill would eliminate the death penalty for any offenses committed on or after August 1, 2017.