St. Peter Catholic School in Gueydan to close at end of year

Students, Staff and Parents at St. Peter Catholic School in Gueydan were informed Tuesday that the school will close its doors at the end of the year.

Calling it a “difficult decision,” the school’s principal and Advisory Board says it decided to close the school because of declining enrollment.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page reads as follows:

In my last communication I stated that a plan to keep St. Peter School open for the 2017/2018 school year was submitted to and accepted by Bishop Deshotel.

We anticipated as many as 50 students to make that plan work. However, that number has dropped to 38.

After consultation with the Principal and the Advisory Board, it was determined that we cannot operate with such a low number both educationally or financially.

With this in mind, we have had to make the painful decision not to open for the 2017/2018 school year.

I realize that this announcement is very sudden, but it was necessary in order to allow adequate time for Teachers to find other employment and for parents to have the opportunity to enroll their students in other Catholic Schools.

Neighboring Catholic Schools such as Maltrait Memorial and Mt. Carmel will also be notified to be ready to accept students.

For anyone who has already paid registration for the 2017/2018 school year, your payment will be refunded. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support of the school throughout the years. It would not have been possible for us to make it this far without your help. Your support remains a testament to St. Peter School. Respectfully Yours, Rev. Fr. Corey Campeaux

Pastor