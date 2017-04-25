The “Borden’s Lady” is retiring

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After 56 years of work Borden’s Ice Cream Parlor is saying goodbye to a friendly face.

Ms. Ella Mae Meaux has been scooping ice cream at Borden’s for more than half a century and today (Tuesday) was her last day.

In 1961 Ms. Ella scooped her first scoop of ice cream, and now 56 years later she’s scooping her last.

Since opening in 1940, Borden’s Ice Cream Parlor has brought sweets and smiles to the community.

“They don’t dread getting into a building like this because they know they’ll be happy when they come out,” Meaux said.

For over half a century Ms. Ella was there.

“This add came in the paper about Borden’s needing, so I came at that time, and applied, and that’s how I got the job. Been here ever since,” Meaux said.

And boy how times have changed.

“A nickle a scoop and then like a soda would be 20 cents, a sundae would be 29, a banana split would be 39. That has increased a lot. I think like today it’s a $2.30 something like that,” Meaux said.

During her time at Borden’s Meaux said the city has grown tremendously.

“The traffic and the buildings, companies have changed moved form this place to other areas. Those are the main things that’s changed.”

And as the city evolved one thing remained the same.

“We’d sneak in here and Ms. Ella would peek at us, she knew exactly what daddy wanted, pineapple sherbet,” Owner Kackie Lerille said.

Dennis Bullard said his daughter grew up with the famous ice cream scooper.

Bullard said Ms. Ella had a way of making guests feel at home.

“If I ever didn’t have Darby with me she’d always say well where’s my girlfriend, so she always made us feel welcome and the place just wouldn’t be the same with out her.”

“This was a hard decision to make, but I think I’ve done the right thing,” Meaux said.

After her retirement, Meax said she plans to spend time with friends and family.

Meaux said she will be stopping by for ice cream.