What’s the latest on Lafayette’s Confederate statue?

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – It’s been more than a year since the Lafayette City-Parish Council passed on taking action to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from public property in downtown Lafayette.

With New Orleans starting the removal of its Confederate-era statues this week, is Lafayette going to follow?

Not anytime soon, according to Greg Davis, one of those who pushed for the statue’s removal in 2016.

“The group ‘Move the Mindset’ is not indicating that they are going to try and re-initiate discussions with the council,” Davis said.

Move the Mindset grew out of the 2015-16 efforts to remove the Mouton statue.

“Basically, the group is trying to bring the history to the people of Lafayette with the hope that, after being exposed to the history, maybe opinions might change,” he said.

There have been public discussions about history and race, along with social media efforts, Davis said.

If there’s going to be a shift in public opinion, he said, it will probably take years to build momentum toward once again addressing removal of the statue.

Residents, including a group calling itself Why Alfred, pushed for removing the Mouton statue from in front of the Le Centre International building at the point where Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue meet. The move came after Confederate monuments in other states and cities were targeted. New Orleans was among them, but lawsuits and threats of violence delayed that city until the wee hours of Monday morning, when the first of four was removed.

As in other cities, those opposed to the Confederate general’s statue say it is an unwelcome reminder of slavery and racism. Supporters say the Mouton statue honors a war hero and is part of history.

What may have caused the Lafayette City-Parish Council to wave off any vote was an opinion in February 2016 from City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott that he found no legal basis for removing the statue.

The Alfred Mouton Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy bought the statue and donated it to the city to be erected at its current location in 1922 on land previously owned by Mouton. When the current city hall was built, the city planned to move the statue there, but the Daughters obtained a permanent injunction that prevented the city from moving the statue unless it sells the property or needs it to build a road.

Moving the Mouton statue, Escott said in 2016, could expose the city to a lawsuit for breach of contract.