Cardinal of the Archdiocese of New York postpones Lafayette visit due to illness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Cardinal Timothy Dolan, of the Archdiocese of New York, will be postponing today’s scheduled to Lafayette due to an illness, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate the noon Mass at Our Lady of Wisdom Church in place of Cardinal Dolan.

A fundraiser with the Cardinal that was scheduled for tonight is also postponed until he can visit Lafayette.

Cardinal Dolan is a former spiritual advisor and longtime friend of Our Lady of Wisdom Pastor, Father Bryce Sibley, who also serves as Chaplain of the UL Lafayette Catholic Student Center.

The Diocese of Lafayette has issued the following statement:

Our Lady of Wisdom Church is saddened to announce this morning that Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York has taken ill overnight, and will not be able to travel to Lafayette to participate in Noon Mass today. He sends his deepest apologies to the people of the Diocese of Lafayette, and promises that he will reschedule his visit as soon as his health and his schedule permit.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate Noon Mass at Our Lady of Wisdom, joined by visiting clergy members, and Our Lady of Wisdom will still host a luncheon for students immediately following the Mass. This evening’s gala fundraiser featuring Chef John Besh to benefit the Our Lady of Wisdom Capital Campaign will be rescheduled, however, so that Cardinal Dolan may participate.

Today’s Mass will still be broadcast via a live feed that can be viewed on the Diocesan website, www.diolaf.org. Thank you for your assistance in getting this message out to the people of Acadiana.