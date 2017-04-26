Deputies: 80-year-old woman was killed in crossfire in own home

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies in Iberia Parish have released new details about a murder investigation in New Iberia.

It happened early Saturday morning in the 600 block of South Hopkins Street.

Several men, who may have been related to Bertha Hill, were at her house on the night that she died, Captain Wendell Raborn said in a news release.

Authorities say those men had been in a fight with another group of men.

Deputies believe it was this same group who returned a short time after the fight and began shooting towards the men in the yard and on the porch of the Hill’s home.

Both groups of men exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area.

Investigators say Hill was killed during this exchange.

Deputies need help identifying those involved. If you have any information, call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.