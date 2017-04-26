Fire closes popular Zydeco dance hall for good

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – Officials say a popular and historical zydeco dance hall is now a total loss after a fire reignited early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters first responded to Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame on Highway 190 in Lawtell around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Miller’s Zydeco Dance Hall, formerly known as Richard’s Club, is now closed for good.

Longtime patron Lionel Richard said the loss is heartbreaking.

“When I first was beginning to sneak in here, I better say I was about 14 years old, maybe a little older. Your feet was on fire. Everybody was rocking and rolling,” Richard said.

Firefighters put out the fire Tuesday night. District 3 Fire Chief Jacob Fontenot said about six hours later, the fire flared back up again.

“The winds so strong. You know 15-20 mile an hour winds. If you have one baby ember burning it will kick up,” Fontenot said.

Many former patrons came to say goodbye to the dance hall Wednesday morning. Some wanted to take a piece of history back with them. Fire officials warned them to stay away from the area.

“One big gust of wind will make the ceiling come down. It will fall down on you if you go walking inside,” Fontenot said.

The dance hall opened in 1947. In its’ prime, many future Grammy winners took the stage.

“All the old guys and the ladies my age will remember Jimmy Reed, Clifton Chenier, John Delafose. It was so much fun you could stand in one spot and feel that floor bouncing underneath you, bouncing to the rhythm of the music,” Richard said.

The owner of the dance hall says he has no plans to rebuild. The fire damage is just too extensive.

“This is a heart breaker right now. It hurts my heart to see things like this happen,” Richard said.

Many say they worry this may be the end of zydeco in the area. Miller’s dance hall was the last zydeco dance club in St. Landry Parish.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.