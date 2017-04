OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this week in Opelousas.

Officers responded to an armed robbery complaint in the 900 block of S. Union Street around 9:30 p.m. on April 24, 2017.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said officers identified and arrested the suspect as James Earl Clark Jr., of Opelousas.

Clark was charged with attempted armed robbery & illegal carrying of weapons.