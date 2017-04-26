Man arrested in Ville Platte shooting that killed innocent bystander

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left an innocent bystander dead Sunday night.

Chief Neal Lartigue said Tiberrious Wilson, 19, of Ville Platte, was arrested Tuesday night for the death of Kathy Weston, 46, of Ville Platte.

Weston was walking to the store around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot.

Wilson was booked into the Ville Platte city jail on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was then transported to the Evangeline Parish jail where he remains on a $1.45 million bond.