Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame declared total loss after flames reignite

(The Daily World) – UPDATE, 12:45 p.m. – Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame, a historic dancehall on Highway 190 in Lawtell, has been declared a total loss after flames reignited at the club late Wednesday morning. Firefighters from St. Landry Parish District 3 returned to the club, heavily damaged by Tuesday’s night’s fire, after reports of smoke coming from the ceiling.

Flames consumed the club again, causing much of the roof to collapse.Chief Jacob Fontenot said high winds rekindled the fire.

“With the wind like it is, any small little ember, the fire would spark up quick,” said Fontenot. “It’s almost like gasoline. It’ll spread quick, especially the building being old wood like it is.”

Fontenot said at least 10 units returned Wednesday to fight the new fire, which devastated the remains.

“It’s a total loss,” said Fontenot. “We didn’t salvage anything. Nobody got hurt.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Before Terrance Simien became a two-time Grammy winner with close to two million touring miles, he cut his musical teeth at Richard’s Club in Lawtell.

Simien grew up in the St. Landry Parish village of Mallet, just few miles from the club, now known as Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame.

He is among those reminiscing about the cultural landmark, which was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday night. Since opening in 1947, the club was a stage for future Grammy winners, like Clifton Chenier, Rockin’ Sidney and Chubby Carrier.

“When I first started, the crowd wasn’t that good,” said Simien, a band leader for 35 years. “But (owner) Kermon (Richard) said ‘It’s going to get better. Just hang in there.’

“He always made a point to support me, and later on, other young artists and upcoming bands who made their way through Richard’s Club.

“I’ll never forget that. If it’s gone, that’s big loss for the community and the music community.

Firefighters found Miller’s engulfed in flames when they arrived around 11;15 p.m. Tuesday. The blaze was under control in 30 minutes.

An estimated 70 percent of the building was destroyed from fire, smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

State representative Dustin Miller and his wife Nichole, who grew up attending dances in the club, purchased the building in 2012. Miller could not be reached this morning for comment.

Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers, along with Jeremy Fruge and the Zydeco Hotboyz, were scheduled to play a birthday party at Miller’s Saturday. Lil Nate recorded a live CD at the club in 2014.

Through the years, the club has been the site of numerous zydeco milestones. In 1989, Rounder Records of Cambridge, Mass. recorded “Zydeco Live!,” a two-album bestseller featuring Boozoo Chavis, Willis Prudhomme, John Delafose and Willis Prudhomme.

In the early 1990s, Don and Charles Cravins filmed their “Zydeco Extravaganza” TV show at the club, creating zydeco’s first weekly TV show. John Delafose, father of popular zydeco musician Geno Delafose, suffered a fatal heart attack on stage there in 1994.

Miller’s was the last zydeco dancehall still open in St. Landry Parish, considered the cradle of zydeco by numerous historians. Slim’s Y-Ki-Ki in Opelousas closed in January 2016.

“This is a blow for the culture,” said Simien. “The idea of a zydeco dance may become a thing of the past.

“The only way you can experience a dance, in its true form, you have to experience it in one of these dancehalls. I’ve been to other places that are not the traditional dancehalls. The feel is just not there.

“It’s not the same in a place where you don’t have those spirits and ghosts in them. You have that in places like Richard’s and Slim’s. I hope they’re going to be able to restore it.”