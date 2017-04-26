Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame destroyed by fire overnight

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – A fire destroyed a popular Zydeco dance hall in St. Landry Parish.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 11000 block of Highway 190 around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived on scene they discovered Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 30 minutes.

About 70% of the building was destroyed.

“We arrived on scene to see heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from the building. And we began fire attack immediately. And it took us about 30 minutes to get it under control. What you see behind me is what’s left of the building, it did sustain heavy damage due to the fire, heavy smoke and heat damage as well.,” said District Fire Chief Larry Primeaux.

Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame has been a landmark in St. Landry Parish since it opened as Richard’s Club in 1947.

It has featured music legends such as B.B. King, Clifton Chenier and Rockin’s Sydney.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.