NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: LSU could see 3 players taken in first round

Even though the NFL Draft doesn’t start until Thursday in Philadelphia, preparations are well underway.

It was a nasty, gloomy, gray day in “The City of Brotherly Love” on Tuesday, but picture perfect weather is expected Thursday with a high around 80 and sunny skies.

The outlook for the LSU Tigers seems just as sunny. Many projections have Jamal Adams going either No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers or No. 3 to the Chicago Bears.

Also, most people agree superstar running back Leonard Fournette won’t fall past the No. 8 spot, which the Carolina Panthers have. Many New Orleans Saints fans would hate to the see the New Orleans native play for the Panthers, a division rival.

And, what about Tre’Davious White? Some projections have him going in the teens, so would the New Orleans Saints give him a look at No. 11 or could White possibly still be around when the Saints wrap up the first round with the No. 32 pick?

We’ll have to wait and see.

Even if LSU has three players taken in the first round Thursday, it would not be a school record. Back in 2007, four Tigers were taken in the first round.

Jamarcus Russell went No. 1 overall, LaRon Landry at No. 6, Dwayne Bowe at No. 23 and Craig “Buster” Davis at No. 30.