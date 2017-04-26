Students react to 13 Ragin Cajun football players arrests

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Thirteen Ragin’ Cajun football players are out on bond this afternoon following their arrests.

Accused of theft, the players have been suspended indefinitely by head football coach Mark Hudspeth.

Police say it was on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at Hugar Hall, where thirteen Ragin’ Cajun football players entered a room and took $2400 worth of items; each of the 13 is now being charged with criminal conspiracy to comment theft.

The young men face charges but have not been convicted. Nonetheless, this is the third time in five months that Ragin Cajun Football players have drawn negative attention to the university.

“They didn’t think about their futures when they did it because obviously, they wouldn’t have did it” said Diamond Wiley, a junior at the university.

In November of 2016, the team was in the spotlight for the dancing and singing to an anti-Donald Trump song in the locker room. Although this wasn’t a legal matter, Head Coach Mark Hudspeth vowed the team would commit to 1000 hours of community service, sharing their message with high school and middle school students in Acadiana.

Megan Guidry, a junior, studying finance says, “The football players are held to a higher standard here and people really look up to them in this city. For them to be doing something like that is just disappointing”.

Wednesday morning, Coach Hud released a statement on the Official Athletics site of the Ragin’ Cajuns:

“On behalf of our football program, I would like to apologize to Cajun Nation and the University.

We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes.

We work diligently every day to guide, educate and develop these young men, so it is disappointing when we do not meet those standards.

We will be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course.”

According to UL Police Public information officer, Billy Abrams, all of the stolen items have been recovered.

University police have also released a detailed list of the 40 stolen items; they include $300 in cash, jewelry, clothing, video gaming system and games, an LG TV, and a DVD containing video surveillance footage.

As of news time, all of the suspended players remain on the Ragin’ Cajun Football roster.