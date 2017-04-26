Suspect in fatal Pinhook Road shooting arrested in Jennings

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

On today’s date at approximately 2:30 pm, Police arrested 27-year-old Quinton Jamal Benjamin, 27, on the charge of Second Degree Murder for yesterday’s fatal shooting on E. Pinhook Rd.

A joint effort between the Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the suspect being tracked and located at a motel on LA HWY 26 in Jennings, LA.

The location was secured and surrounded by law enforcement, at which time Benjamin surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Benjamin also faces a single count of Felony Possession of a Firearm in addition to the 2nd Degree Murder Charge.