Two teachers at Washington Elementary accused of bullying student

(The Daily Advertiser) Two Washington Elementary teachers have been arrested and accused of bullying a student.

The teachers are Tracy Gallow, 50, and Ann Marie Shelvin, 44.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the mother of an 11-year-old child contacted his office in February and early April about Shelvin allegedly bullying the child.

Shelvin allegedly threatened to fail students if they would not fight with one of their classmates, Guidroz said in a statement. She also allegedly told one of the students to “go and kill yourself.”

One student reportedly told police that Shelvin forced her to fight with a classmate and that Shelvin would refuse to help her with her classwork if she did not fight.

The student said she was scared she would fail the grade.

On Monday, a mother contacted the sheriff’s office again and said Gallow had taken over Shelvin’s class.

Gallow allegedly pulled, pushed and yelled at a student because the student reported some of Shelvin’s alleged actions to the school principal.

“Detectives observed the school video footage and witnessed Tracy Gallow on two occasions pushing the juvenile student on the school bleachers, stopping her from exiting the gym,” the sheriff’s office said. “During the interview, Tracy Gallow admitted to pushing the juvenile on the bleachers because she felt she was too upset to go start her testing.”

Gallow was charged with malfeasance in office, simple battery and intimidation and interference in school operations. She was jailed on a $1,500 bond.

Shelvin was charged with encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, malfeasance in office and intimidation and interference in the operation of schools. Her bond was set at $2,000.

St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said in a news release that the district is investigating at least one Washington Elementary employee.

“We want to assure the school community that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will do everything in our power to protect the health, safety and welfare of all students,” Jenkins said in a statement.