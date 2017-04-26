UL Coach Hudspeth releases statement on suspension of 13 players due to theft arrests

(Photo courtesy: The Daily Advertiser)

UL Coach Mark Hudspeth has released a statement about the suspension of 13 football players due to theft arrests:

 

“On behalf of our football program, I would like to apologize to Cajun Nation and the University. We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes.

We work diligently every day to guide, educate and develop these young men, so it is disappointing when we do not meet those standards.

We will be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course.”

