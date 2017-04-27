Breast cancer survivors healing one tattoo at a time

Lauren Bale, WWL-TV Published:
(Photo Credit: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Women who have undergone mastectomies have to deal with the trauma of losing a part of their bodies. Even after reconstruction, it’s still not the same. That’s where tattooing comes in.

Tattoo artist Friday Jones has been perfecting her craft for 25 years.

“I’ve got over 26 thousand hours of tattooing,” Jones said.

She creates designs for people from all walks of life. But it’s the work she does for Khoobehi and Associates that’s the most meaningful.

Jill Fourcade beat breast cancer, but lost part of her identity.

“About two-and-a-half years ago I had a double mastectomy,” Fourcade said. “I’m the one who has to see myself each day.”

Many women like Fourcade struggle to come to terms with their body after undergoing the procedure.

“When you’re not complete and every time you look in the mirror, it reminds you of all the trauma you’ve been through,” Dr. Kamran Khoobehi said.

Now, thanks to her doctors and a tattoo artist, Fourcade is nearing the end of a long and painful journey.

“It will make them feel the same,” Dr. Khoobehi said. “As close as possible as what it was before. That’s the most rewarding.”

One tattoo at a time, Jones is helping women love their bodies once more.

“It makes you feel whole again,” Fourcade said. “And that’s the best part of this whole thing.”

You can contact Jones at Friday@fridayjones.net or Khoobehi Associates here: https://khoobehi.com/

