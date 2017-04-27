Buffalo Bills draft 3rd LSU player in 1st round of NFL Draft with CB Tre’Davious White

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills have selected LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White with the 27th pick in the NFL draft and after the team traded down 17 spots to acquire two additional selections in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, White was a three-plus-year starter who finished with six interceptions in 48 games. He addresses an immediate need on a team that lost starter Stephon Gilmore in free agency and released top backup Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The trade is a clear indication of rookie coach Sean McDermott’s influence in the draft process. In swapping first-round picks this year, Buffalo acquired the Chiefs’ third-round pick, 91st overall, and their first-round pick next year.

In making the deal, McDermott turned to his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid. A defensive specialist, McDermott spent his first 12 NFL seasons working his way up the coaching ranks with the Reid-coached Philadelphia Eagles.