Darla Montgomery, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux emcee Village of Hope Gala

Thursday night was another successful time of giving for the annual Village of Hope Gala.

The sold-out event held at the Doubletree by Hilton had a large attendance…all in of support Acadiana’s own Father Glenn Meaux and his mission in Haiti.

In it’s sixth year, the gala continues to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to build homes for the poor of Haiti.

With Cross Catholic International’s support and hundreds of volunteers, some 500 homes have been built, but there’s still a great need for much more.

Fr. Glenn Meaux said, “The turnout is fabulous. The generosity and outpouring and I’m so grateful to Cross Catholic for all they are doing for the ministries as we develop people, develop communities and to work in solidarity with the poorest of the poor.”

Each year an outstanding volunteer is honored and this year’s honoree was Boni Ritter of Lafayette who has traveled to the mission yearly for nearly ten years now.

I was honored to co-emcee the event with LCG District 4 Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.