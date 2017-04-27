Darla Montgomery, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux emcee Village of Hope Gala

By Published:

Thursday night was another successful time of giving for the annual Village of Hope Gala.

The sold-out event held at the Doubletree by Hilton had a large attendance…all in of support Acadiana’s own Father Glenn Meaux and his mission in Haiti.

In it’s sixth year, the gala continues to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to build homes for the poor of Haiti.

With Cross Catholic International’s support and hundreds of volunteers, some 500 homes have been built, but there’s still a great need for much more.

Fr. Glenn Meaux said, “The turnout is fabulous.  The generosity and outpouring and I’m so grateful to Cross Catholic for all they are doing for the ministries as we develop people, develop communities and to work in solidarity with the poorest of the poor.”

Each year an outstanding volunteer is honored and this year’s honoree was Boni Ritter of Lafayette who has traveled to the mission yearly for nearly ten years now.

I was honored to co-emcee the event with LCG District 4 Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s