Festival International Forecast

Thursday: The weather looks good as temperatures fall into the 70s with a mostly clear sky.
Friday: It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s; we will see a slight chance of rain.
Saturday: Saturday will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible. It will be windy.
Sunday: Showers and storms will be likely in the Sunday morning, but it looks good for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Lafayette, LA Extended Forecast
8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
Thu
27
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°
69°
Fri
28
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
73°
Sat
29
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°
73°
Sun
30
Thunderstorms
70%
82°
54°
Mon
1
Sunny
0%
76°
57°
Tue
2
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°
65°
Wed
3
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°
65°
Thu
4
AM Thunderstorms
50%
77°
56°
8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
Thu
7p
0%
82°
Thu
8p
0%
78°
Thu
9p
20%
75°
Thu
10p
20%
73°
Thu
11p
20%
72°
Fri
12a
20%
73°
Fri
1a
20%
73°
Fri
2a
20%
74°
Fri
3a
20%
76°
Fri
4a
40%
76°
Fri
5a
40%
77°
Fri
6a
40%
78°
Fri
7a
20%
78°
Fri
8a
20%
78°
Fri
9a
20%
80°
Fri
10a
20%
82°
Fri
11a
20%
83°
Fri
12p
20%
84°
Fri
1p
10%
85°
Fri
2p
10%
86°
Fri
3p
10%
85°
Fri
4p
10%
85°
Fri
5p
10%
85°
Fri
6p
10%
84°
Fri
7p
10%
82°
Fri
8p
20%
81°
Fri
9p
20%
80°
Fri
10p
20%
80°
Fri
11p
30%
80°
Sat
12a
30%
80°
Sat
1a
20%
79°
Sat
2a
10%
79°
Sat
3a
10%
79°
Sat
4a
10%
79°
Sat
5a
10%
79°
Sat
6a
10%
78°
Sat
7a
10%
78°
Sat
8a
10%
80°
Sat
9a
10%
82°
Sat
10a
30%
83°
Sat
11a
40%
84°
Sat
12p
40%
85°
Sat
1p
40%
84°
Sat
2p
40%
84°
Sat
3p
40%
83°
Related Coverage