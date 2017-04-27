Festival International Forecast

Thursday: The weather looks good as temperatures fall into the 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Friday: It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s; we will see a slight chance of rain.

Saturday: Saturday will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible. It will be windy.

Sunday: Showers and storms will be likely in the Sunday morning, but it looks good for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Lafayette, LA Extended Forecast 8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Thu 27 Mostly Sunny 0 % 81° 69° Fri 28 Partly Cloudy 20 % 86° 73° Sat 29 Isolated Thunderstorms 30 % 88° 73° Sun 30 Thunderstorms 70 % 82° 54° Mon 1 Sunny 0 % 76° 57° Tue 2 Mostly Sunny 0 % 81° 65° Wed 3 Scattered Thunderstorms 50 % 80° 65° Thu 4 AM Thunderstorms 50 % 77° 56° 8 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Thu 7p 0% 0% 82 ° Thu 8p 0% 0% 78 ° Thu 9p 20% 20% 75 ° Thu 10p 20% 20% 73 ° Thu 11p 20% 20% 72 ° Fri 12a 20% 20% 73 ° Fri 1a 20% 20% 73 ° Fri 2a 20% 20% 74 ° Fri 3a 20% 20% 76 ° Fri 4a 40% 40% 76 ° Fri 5a 40% 40% 77 ° Fri 6a 40% 40% 78 ° Fri 7a 20% 20% 78 ° Fri 8a 20% 20% 78 ° Fri 9a 20% 20% 80 ° Fri 10a 20% 20% 82 ° Fri 11a 20% 20% 83 ° Fri 12p 20% 20% 84 ° Fri 1p 10% 10% 85 ° Fri 2p 10% 10% 86 ° Fri 3p 10% 10% 85 ° Fri 4p 10% 10% 85 ° Fri 5p 10% 10% 85 ° Fri 6p 10% 10% 84 ° Fri 7p 10% 10% 82 ° Fri 8p 20% 20% 81 ° Fri 9p 20% 20% 80 ° Fri 10p 20% 20% 80 ° Fri 11p 30% 30% 80 ° Sat 12a 30% 30% 80 ° Sat 1a 20% 20% 79 ° Sat 2a 10% 10% 79 ° Sat 3a 10% 10% 79 ° Sat 4a 10% 10% 79 ° Sat 5a 10% 10% 79 ° Sat 6a 10% 10% 78 ° Sat 7a 10% 10% 78 ° Sat 8a 10% 10% 80 ° Sat 9a 10% 10% 82 ° Sat 10a 30% 30% 83 ° Sat 11a 40% 40% 84 ° Sat 12p 40% 40% 85 ° Sat 1p 40% 40% 84 ° Sat 2p 40% 40% 84 ° Sat 3p 40% 40% 83 °

Related Coverage