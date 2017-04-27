Former LSU players could soon be starting NFL careers

In a little more than 24 hours, several former LSU football players could add their names to an impressive list of Tigers who made the jump to the NFL.

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet is in Philadelphia for the draft and talked to some of the guys from the NFL Network about LSU’s constant path to the league.

LSU’s talented trio, including Jamal Adams, Leonard Fournette, and Tre’davious White, could all go in the first round on Thursday night. Adams and Fournette are expected to be gone by the time the 10th pick rolls around.

“I sit there and look at San Francisco and say, ‘Who can impact that team at two?’ It could be Fournette. I mean, he might not get to four. I don’t know. You’ve got to treat him as an old school Adrian Peterson type of back where he needs 20 takes a game,” said Mike Mayock with the NFL Network.

“Jamal Adams is one of the safest picks in this draft. I love the kid. I think he can play in the box, he can play deep, he’s clean off the field, he’s got that DNA with his dad being a first round pick,” Mayock added.

“Tre White, I think he’s a bubble guy, late first, early second,” said Mayock.

“The day someone calls me and tells me, ‘I’m not going to the LSU Pro Day because there’s just not much to see,’ that would be an unusual year,” said NFL Network’s Charles Davis.

“You have some really good first through third round draft picks that could really help your team and you didn’t display them really well, and it hurt them. And obviously, you look what happened out there, Coach Miles, how they treated that, all that stuff that was going on. I wouldn’t really say that was, when you say that was LSU football, you don’t really associate them with that kind of season,” said Steve Smith with the NFL Network.