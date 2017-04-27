Getting the best out of Festival International…there’s an app for that

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The crowds during Festival International can make finding your way around downtown Lafayette difficult, but thankfully there’s an app for that.

“Especially with all the people running around,” festivalgoer Traci Credeur said.

To trying to find the right stage. Can create a hectic festival experience. But no need to worry because well there’s an app for that.

“Actually you could easily get turned around downtown,” another festivalgoer Lisa Sudduth told News 10. “We have the app. We love the app. We downloaded it this morning.”

“It has all the information that you need to make your festival experience really easy.””

Festival International Marketing Director April Courville says the app can help make your experience less stressful.

“You can kind of build your own custom schedule within the app and it sinks right with the calendar in your phone,” Courville explained.

Everything from maps to baby stations can be found in the palm of your hand.

“We have listings of food vendors, Marche Deza, Marche du Mond vendors if you want to do shopping, any just general site maps to help find your way around,” Courville said.

Lisa Sudduth and Traci Creduer have the app and say it’s a major time saver.

“It kinda expedites. You know exactly where you want to go and what time you need to be there and how early you need to be there,” Sudduth said.

“Just being able to know where we want to go, and when we want to get there and how to get there,” Traci Credeur.

Wade Kee has been attending the festival for nearly 20 years. He says since the app was launched–festival has been a breeze.

“What I used to have is this but now I still have it but it’s a lot easier on the app. I’m pro app,” Kee explained.

The app is free and is available on both android and apple devices.

Free Wi-Fi is also available at several of the festival stages.

