LSU RB Leonard Fournette drafted 4th overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

By Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

 

8:39 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, giving Tom Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.

Fournette should boost one of the league’s worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.

Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge, despite missing five games with an ankle injury in 2016. He averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

The Jaguars addressed most of their defensive needs in free agency, leaving them to go heavy on the offense in the draft.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s