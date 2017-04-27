LSU Safety Jamal Adams drafted 6th overall by New York Jets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.

Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.

The Jets’ starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Bears traded up to pick UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers took Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3.