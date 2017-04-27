Saints end 1st round by taking Ryan Ramczyk

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints closed out the first round of the NFL draft by selecting Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick.

The Saints, who led the NFL in yards per game last season, have both incumbent starters at tackle coming back with Terron Armstead on the left side and Zach Strief on the right. Strief, however, is entering his 12th season and the move ensures blocking depth the Saints might need to protect 38-year-old star quarterback Drew Brees.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ramczyk began his college football career with Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to the Division I program with which he started every game at left tackle last season. He was named first-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

New Orleans had two first-round picks and used the first to use its first to help its struggling defense, selecting Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore 11th overall.

The 32nd pick came to New Orleans as part of a trade in March that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.