Shuttle offers relief to Festival International parking

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight is the official start to Festival International and that means the streets of downtown Lafayette will be buzzing with traffic and festival goers.

If you’ve ever tried to park downtown during a festival you know how hard it can be to find a parking spot.

Well, thankfully there is a free shuttle that will be bringing festivalgoers to Festival International all weekend long.

You can park your car at Cajun Field, hop on the shuttle, and it will drop you off at Buchannan and Garfield Street downtown.

Once you are done at the festival you can hop back on the Shuttle at the same location and it will bring you right back to your vehicle.

Officials with festival international say taking the shuttle makes for a safer and more convenient festival experience for everyone.

“Parking is very difficult downtown to gets very crowded in there, many pedestrians so we’d rather people just take the shuttle and just park at Cajun Field Thursday and Friday and Parkette black and Colosseum Saturday and Sunday. There’s ample parking there so just take the bus in and Elise all the parking downtown,” Festival International Board Member Nikhil Akkaraju told News 10.

Festival International will be going on all weekend long for a full list of bands and events click here.

For more information on the shuttle click here.