WANTED: Kentwood man accused of sexual assault of child escapes arrest

The Independence Police Department is seeking a Kentwood man on a warrant from Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Wednesday, April 26, around 10:30 a.m., officials with Independence PD say they were trying to arrest Deangelo Robbins, 36, when he escaped police custody and fled on foot. Officers say Robbins was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Robbins is described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall, weighing around 180lbs. Officials say he was last seen in Independence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should avoid approaching him and contact the Independence Police Department at 985-878-4188 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

It should be noted Robbins’ haircut is now much shorter than pictured.