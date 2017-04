Here’s a look at players the New Orleans Saints have drafted tonight in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL Draft.

2nd Round

Saints select Marcus Williams, Safety out of Utah, 6-1 ft. 202 lbs with the 42nd pick overall.

3rd Round

The Saints traded with San Fransisco to select Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara with the 67 pick overall in the opening of the 3rd opening.

Saints select Florida LB Alex Anzalone with the 76th pick overall.