Baton Rouge to outfit entire police force with body cameras

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Baton Rouge lawmakers have approved outfitting all Baton Rouge police officers with body cameras at the price of $2.25 million.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oPVqpf) that Wednesday’s decision follows three years of conversations, four vendors and the high-profile shooting of Alton Sterling in July. The shooting happened during a body camera pilot program. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation is pending.

The action was supported by Police Chief Carl Dabadie, police union president Brian Taylor, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and many residents.

Taylor did say other needs, like bulletproof vests, were as or more important than body cameras. After Sterling’s death, a gunman shot and killed three officers in the city.

Dabadie says 400 officers have received vests capable of withstanding rifle rounds and the department has found the money to outfit the rest.

