Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that allows concerned citizens the ability to provide anonymous information safely about wanted fugitives or crimes. What makes Crime Stoppers so successful is the fact that callers never have to reveal their identity or testify in court for the information they provide. We want your tip, not your name. We’re ready to take your tip information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are three ways to provide information anonymously:

Go to www.lafayettecrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online, call in at 232-TIPS (8477) or Text “LCS153” plus your tip to “CRIMES” (274637).

It’s safe, it’s anonymous and pays to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers.