Opelousas Police arrest 12 in “Spring Cleaning” drug bust

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Today, police arrested 12 out of 19 people wanted on drug charges in an undercover operation called “Spring Cleaning” that targeted street to mid-level drug trafficking in Opelousas.

Chief Donald Thompson said today was just one of several roundups planned for the future in an effort to prosecute suspects who sell illegal narcotics.

Several people that were targeted in the drug roundup were already incarcerated on other unrelated charges and will be brought to court again to face the new charges.

14 of the 19 offenders were already either on supervised probation or parole. Police are still looking for 7 suspects.

The charges range from possession with intent to distribute various scheduled narcotics, and distribution of schedule narcotics, the majority being for distribution of crack cocaine.

The Ville Platte Marshall’s Office, The Louisiana Dept. of Probation & Parole, Opelousas City Marshal’s Office, and the Saint Landry Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, assisted the Opelousas Police Department in the operation.