Pedestrian killed Thursday afternoon in Amite

By Published:
Photo: Pixabay

 

AMITE, La. (KLFY) – A Franklinton man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Amite.

State Police responded to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 16 near LA 445.

An initial investigation determined that the crash occurred as Marcela Miller, 26, of Hammond, was driving westbound on LA 16 when Raymond Smith, 53, was working with a lawn maintenance crew at a private residence adjacent to LA 16.

Public Information Officer Dustin Dwight says Smith was working on the shoulder of th roadway near the right fog line when he was struck by Miller’s vehicle.

Smith sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was properly restrained and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and any criminal charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s