Unrestrained Ville Platte man dies in crash in Evangeline Parish overnight

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning in Evangeline Parish.

Troopers responded to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 167 near Alligator Lane.

An initial investigation revealed that Brett Fontenot, 22, was drivinf northbound on U.S. 167 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway.

Fontenot’s vehicle  overcorrected to the left, entered a ditch and overturned.

Master Trooper Brooks David says Fontenot was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Fontenot sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

