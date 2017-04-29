Candyce Perrett wins 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals runoff race

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  A candidate who has worked in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals as a senior law clerk, has served as a city prosecutor, and has had her own law practice has now won the runoff race for a seat on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

“I’m just going to keep working hard getting out meeting as many voters as possible and visiting each of the 8 parishes as often as possible,” Candyce Perret said during the campaign.

Perret finished first in a field of three candidates in the March 25th general election. She and candidate Susan Theall, who came in second, then headed to a runoff.

Perrett will fill the spot vacated by Judge Jimmy Genovese, who was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court last November.

She finished with 54% of the vote or 26,681 votes.  Theall finished with 46% of the vote or 22,548 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

