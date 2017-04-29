Congressman Clay Higgins calls on Gov. Edwards to block removal of confederate monuments

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (3rd District) wrote an open letter Saturday to Governor John Bel Edwards urging him to step in and block the removal of several other confederate monuments in the New Orleans area.

Less than a week ago, on April 24, The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to whites who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak.

“We will no longer allow the Confederacy to literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of our city,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu told WWL TV.

Within the letter, Higgins referred to last weeks removal of The Liberty Place monument as a “spectacle that reflects a growing culture of weakness and fear.”

Earlier this month, Edwards told WWL that he doesn’t think the state should be involved in decisions about removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans.

He did not say, however, that he supports the removal.