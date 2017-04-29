Elijah McGuire goes to New York Jets in 6th round of 2017 NFL draft

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire is finally fulfilling his dream of playing in the National Football League.

The Houma, La., native and all-time leader Ragin’ Cajuns football history in all-purpose yards, touchdowns and points scored, was selected on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“It’s only fitting that Eli cap off a great career by being drafted into the National Football League,” head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “I am excited for him as he continues to reach his goals as a new member of the New York Jets. He has always made us proud and we in Cajun Nation are very proud of him.”

McGuire, the 188th overall selection in the draft, was taken by the Jets as the fourth pick in the sixth round. The 2014 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year finished second in school history in rushing yards (4,312) while finishing as the Ragin’ Cajuns all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,968), scoring (318) and total touchdowns (52).

The selection of McGuire marked the first for the Ragin’ Cajuns since 2015 when Christian Ringo was picked in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers.