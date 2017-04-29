Protest takes on Trump’s climate policies — and the heat — in DC march

(CNN) Protesters backing action on climate change are braving the sweltering heat Saturday to march through the nation’s capital as part of the People’s Climate March.
With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees, the march began at 12:30 p.m. near the Capitol. Demonstrators plan to move to the White House and end up at the Washington Monument, according to the proposed route map.
Hundreds of sister marches were also planned across the United States and around the world.
Coinciding with Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, the protests take on the President’s environmental policies, which have generally prioritized economic growth over environmental concernsDuring those first 100 days, the Environmental Protection Agency has moved swiftly to roll back Obama-era regulations on fossil fuels while also facing significant planned budget cuts.
Trump also has approved the Keystone XL pipeline, which the Obama administration had blocked.
“We’ve already seen just how effective people power is against this administration: Trumpcare? Withdrawn. Muslim ban? Blocked,” the protest group’s website says.
“Now Trump’s entire fossil fuel agenda is next, and we believe that the path forward is based in the voice of the people — which is expressed first and foremost through mass protests and mass marches.”
The protest continues the trend of heightened liberal activism since Trump’s election, best seen in the Women’s March in January and the protests at airports to combat the administration’s travel ban.