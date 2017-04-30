4 people shot in downtown Lafayette; 1 dead and search for shooter continues

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four people were shot in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning amidst a crowd in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say one person is dead and three others sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident that occurred just after midnight.

According to Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, “The shooting occurred after Festival International activities had concluded for the evening and appears to have stemmed from an isolated incident between individuals in the area.”

No information on the gunman was released and Ratcliff says the shooter remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the individuals to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Festival International de Louisiana offiicials issued a statement Sunday announcing that they intend to observe a moment of silence to honor the victims in last night’s fatal shooting as thousands of tourist were visiting the area.

“For 31 years, the Festival International family has celebrated our francophone heritage in Acadiana in a safe, family friendly environment.

However, we are upset and saddened by the events that took place in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning.

A shooting occurred after Festival International activities had concluded for the evening and appears to have stemmed from an isolated incident between individuals. Our thoughts are with the families, friends of the victims, and the community.

We know how our community responds to tragedy. We have overcome before and will overcome now.

We plan to take a moment of silence at the closing ceremonies tonight. All residents and visitors alike are encouraged to join us at 5:00 pm at Scène LUS Internationale to observe this memorial.”