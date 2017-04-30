Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy killed in early morning crash

West Monroe, La. -Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of an on-duty Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

Just before 6:00 a.m., Sunday Troopers from Troop F responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 just south of West Monroe.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 26-year-old Deputy Justin Beard of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 34 in his assigned 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe in route to a call for service.

Police say Deputy Beard lost control of his vehicle, exited the left side of the roadway, stuck a dirt embankment and began to overturn.

They say the surface of the roadway was wet due to rain at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was severely damaged and Deputy Beard sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Police have determined that Deputy Beard was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers do not suspect impairment to be a factor in this crash and a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.