Police respond to shooting in Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in downtown Lafayette at this hour.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday on Jefferson Street, according to police.

Multiple people were shot and have been transported to local hospitals, police say.

Eyewitnesses at the scene tell KLFY that large festival crowds were in the vicinity of the area when the shots rang out and began running in every direction.

One viewer said he was inside a local bar establishment and ran into the bathroom to seek cover.

The KLFY newsroom has been inaundated with phone calls from some concerned parents and friends unable to reach their loved ones.

At this time, KLFY has no information on the victims and their conditions.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details as the information comes into our newsroom.